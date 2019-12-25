El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $15.00 price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

LOCO opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. El Pollo LoCo has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $531.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.21 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.