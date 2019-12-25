Electra (ECA) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Electra has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $1,288.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electra has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 138.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,504,512,491 coins and its circulating supply is 28,637,355,938 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Novaexchange, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Fatbtc and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.