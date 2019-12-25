Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.81% of Ellington Financial worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 201.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EFC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a current ratio of 70.03. The firm has a market cap of $618.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. Ellington Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 28.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

