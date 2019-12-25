Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) versus Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Financial Analysis

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weingarten Realty Investors and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.40%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Weingarten Realty Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weingarten Realty Investors is more favorable than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Dividends

Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weingarten Realty Investors has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors $531.15 million 7.50 $327.60 million $2.28 13.58 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $54.55 million 2.58 -$11.30 million N/A N/A

Weingarten Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 60.55% 16.75% 7.75% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 20.65% 8.03% 0.74%

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 34.6 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 22.6 million square feet of leasable area.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

