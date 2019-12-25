Emercoin (EMC) Reaches One Day Volume of $9,634.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0993 or 0.00001367 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Emercoin has a market cap of $4.46 million and $9,634.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,934,796 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: xBTCe, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.