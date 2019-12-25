Emphy (EPY) Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Emphy token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Emphy has a total market cap of $63,671.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emphy has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00552707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008923 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Emphy Profile

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io.

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

