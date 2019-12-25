Employers (NYSE:EIG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.90

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.90 and traded as high as $42.98. Employers shares last traded at $42.29, with a volume of 2,014 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. Employers had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth $18,414,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Employers by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 24.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 280.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 73,918 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

