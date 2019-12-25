Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Given a $56.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in a research note published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Bank of America started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.34.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

