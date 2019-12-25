Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €18.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €18.50 ($21.51) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Engie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.18 ($18.81).

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €14.62 ($17.00) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.04. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

