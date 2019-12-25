Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Erytech Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Erytech Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Erytech Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

