Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet cut shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $26.20 on Monday. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Esquire Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

