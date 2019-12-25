Etherparty (FUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $140,749.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC and ACX. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $140,749.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.01184372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC and ACX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

