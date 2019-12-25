Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Eurasia Mining plc (LON:EUA)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.35. Eurasia Mining shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 54,162,548 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects include the West Kytlim project located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located in the Kola Peninsula of Russia.

