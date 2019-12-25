EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $4.16. EVINE Live shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 98,297 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $283.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVINE Live by 244.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,027,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,149,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EVINE Live by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,021,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in EVINE Live by 235.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 174,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 122,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EVINE Live by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVINE Live Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLV)

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

