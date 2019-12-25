Fantasy Sports (DFS) Hits Market Capitalization of $10,913.00

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 74.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $10,913.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 67.7% against the dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038511 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.67 or 0.06158068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

