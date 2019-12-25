Fat Prophets G P F Ordinary Units FP (FPP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on February 28th

Fat Prophets G P F Ordinary Units FP (ASX:FPP) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Fat Prophets G P F Ordinary Units FP has a 12-month low of A$0.08 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of A$1.22 ($0.87). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.98.

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund is a real estate fund launched and managed by One Managed Investment Funds Limited. It invests in global listed REITs. Fat Prophets Global Property Fund was founded in 2017 and is domiciled in Australia.

