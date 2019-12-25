Financial Comparison: Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) vs. Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Sculptor Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $1.08 billion 2.95 $159.11 million $2.87 16.97 Sculptor Capital Management $507.22 million 2.12 -$24.28 million $1.17 18.41

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Houlihan Lokey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sculptor Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Houlihan Lokey and Sculptor Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus target price of $48.78, indicating a potential upside of 0.15%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than Sculptor Capital Management.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 14.85% 22.34% 14.26% Sculptor Capital Management -8.39% 87.04% 6.75%

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Sculptor Capital Management on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor in possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions in connection with other transactions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution and strategic consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

