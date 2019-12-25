Financial Review: BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) & MBT Financial (OTCMKTS:MBTF)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MBT Financial has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of MBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of MBT Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNCCORP and MBT Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $53.49 million 2.33 $6.84 million N/A N/A MBT Financial $61.83 million 3.67 $17.70 million N/A N/A

MBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and MBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 15.48% 11.53% 0.98% MBT Financial 19.08% 8.52% 0.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BNCCORP and MBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A MBT Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MBT Financial beats BNCCORP on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 15 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About MBT Financial

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Monroe, MI.

