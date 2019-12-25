Financial Survey: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) vs. ICICI Bank (NASDAQ:IBN)

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ICICI Bank and Summit State Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICICI Bank 0 2 0 1 2.67 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of ICICI Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. ICICI Bank pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ICICI Bank has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Summit State Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares ICICI Bank and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICICI Bank 6.04% 4.21% 0.41% Summit State Bank 18.45% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICICI Bank and Summit State Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICICI Bank $11.27 billion 4.32 $608.36 million $0.15 100.80 Summit State Bank $27.88 million 2.82 $5.83 million N/A N/A

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Risk and Volatility

ICICI Bank has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICICI Bank beats Summit State Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers life, health, travel, car, two wheeler, home, and student medical insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial banking, investment banking, capital markets and custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, private equity/venture capital fund management, trusteeship, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network of 4,867 branches and 14,367 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, including banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production office in Roseville, California. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

