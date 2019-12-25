First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.41

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.41 and traded as high as $58.99. First American Financial shares last traded at $58.48, with a volume of 30,440 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.86.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.76%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 36.68%.

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $499,713.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in First American Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in First American Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

