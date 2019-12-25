First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.90 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 30.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 703,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 394,989 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $436,868,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.