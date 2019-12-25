First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FFIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens set a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $35.40 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.17.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $337,721 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 62,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

