First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $15.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 194,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 7,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $154.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.91%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

