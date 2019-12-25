FirstBlood (1ST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,108.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00001117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin and OKEx. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $1,108.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00182001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.01182211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118371 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX, Gatecoin, ZB.COM and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

