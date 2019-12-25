FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get FirstService alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FSV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.60.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. FirstService has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $111.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $672.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.71 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FirstService by 120.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstService (FSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.