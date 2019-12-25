FlypMe (FYP) Price Reaches $0.0177 on Top Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $311,779.00 and $78.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.01190106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119055 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

