Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Forage Orbit Garant Inc (TSE:OGD)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.78. Forage Orbit Garant shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 17,500 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.06.

Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Forage Orbit Garant Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Forage Orbit Garant Company Profile (TSE:OGD)

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, United States, Central and South America, West Africa, and Kazakhstan. It provides underground and surface drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

