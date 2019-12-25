Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces $0.00 — Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0013 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Franklin Universal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

