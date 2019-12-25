Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €70.00 ($81.40) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FRA. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.63 ($90.26).

Shares of FRA:FRA opened at €75.42 ($87.70) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €76.36 and a 200-day moving average of €75.68. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

