Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.27. Fred’s shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fred’s stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 192,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.55% of Fred’s as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED)

Fred's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers health, beauty, and personal care products; household cleaning supplies, disposable diapers, pet foods, and paper products; and various general merchandise, and food and beverage products to low, middle, and fixed income families located in small- to medium-sized towns.

