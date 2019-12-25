Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FNLPF. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fresnillo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Fresnillo from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

FNLPF stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of -0.02. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

