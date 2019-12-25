FUTURAX (FTXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,431.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. FUTURAX has a market cap of $2,310.00 and $10,431.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUTURAX Token Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

