FY2019 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued on Monday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$17.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

