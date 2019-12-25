FY2020 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Cut by Analyst

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRI. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

DRI opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $95.83 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 158.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

