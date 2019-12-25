FY2020 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group Co Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the food distribution company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $51.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

