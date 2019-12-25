FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.83) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.87). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

MRTX opened at $126.94 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $128.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

