Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.34

Shares of Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $8.55. Gaia shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 45,662 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GAIA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gaia Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gaia by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gaia by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

