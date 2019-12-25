GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.17

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €30.17 ($35.08) and last traded at €30.16 ($35.07), with a volume of 128222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €29.53 ($34.34).

A number of research analysts have commented on G1A shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.87 ($30.08).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.74.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.