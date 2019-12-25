Gems Market Cap Hits $214,747.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Gems has a total market cap of $214,747.00 and $1,499.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Gems token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.01184372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,158,794,972 tokens. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org.

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

