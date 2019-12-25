General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.06

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.06 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.11 ($0.15), with a volume of 18008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,791.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 379.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 853.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

General Electric Company Profile (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

