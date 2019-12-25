GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

GNFT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GENFIT S A/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GENFIT S A/ADR stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNFT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in GENFIT S A/ADR by 4.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the second quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the second quarter worth $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

