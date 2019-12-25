Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.42. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 88.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

