Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.66

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and traded as high as $16.84. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 200 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $356.44 million and a P/E ratio of 165.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.57.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

