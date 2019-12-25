GNC (NYSE:GNC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

GNC (NYSE:GNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GNC stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. GNC has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.50.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.05 million. GNC had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GNC will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GNC by 118.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GNC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of GNC by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GNC during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GNC during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

