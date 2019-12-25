Gold Fields Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 752 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 350% compared to the average daily volume of 167 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $6.20 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 14.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

