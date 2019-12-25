Golden Ocean Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,220 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,292% compared to the average daily volume of 51 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOGL. Danske raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $838.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $219.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 192.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,676,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,790 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,350,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,843,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 127.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 857,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 294,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

