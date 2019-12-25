GoldFund (GFUN) One Day Volume Tops $833.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $172,470.00 and approximately $833.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

999 (999) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00031190 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003959 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001026 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000188 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000112 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,225,494 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.