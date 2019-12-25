Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Trading Down 0.3%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.52 and last traded at $47.54, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1959 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 320,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000.

