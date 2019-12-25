GoldMint Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $270.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $351,084.00 and $270.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.01184372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.