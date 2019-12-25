Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GOSS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of GOSS opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Insiders purchased 12,121 shares of company stock worth $203,460 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 87.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 39.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $239,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

